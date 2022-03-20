March 20, 2022

BREAKING: Clarence Thomas Hospitalized. “Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms, the Supreme Court announced in a statement. . . . According to McCabe, Thomas’s symptoms are abating and he is resting comfortably. Thomas is expected to be released from the hospital in a day or two, and will ‘participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.'”