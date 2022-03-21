March 21, 2022

SALENA ZITO ON AN INSTITUTION OF “ROOTED AMERICA.” “Youngstown State University geography Professor Emeritus Tom Maraffa, an expert on the rooted and the rootless in our culture and the impact of their differences, said he is surprised by the lack of these types of community-driven events in D.C. and New York. But, he added, it helps explain why their residents often don’t have a cultural understanding of the people in the middle of the country.”

Our political class keeps demonstrating the truth of Dana Loesch’s statement that it’s hard to run a country you’ve never been to. Not that that stops them from trying.