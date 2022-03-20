March 20, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
TALK ABOUT YOUR SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS: Lamborghini Has to Restart Production of the Aventador Because of the Felicity Ace: The ship was carrying no less than 15 Aventadors when it caught fire before ultimately sinking in the Atlantic.
