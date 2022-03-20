March 20, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
#JOURNALISM: Why Current and Former Employees Are Trashing Left-Wing Propaganda Operative Tara McGowan: Courier Newsroom is funded by Apple billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, who employs PR firm that represented Harvey Weinstein, Jussie Smollett.
