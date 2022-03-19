«
March 19, 2022

FROM M.C.A. HOGARTH:  Business for the Right-Brained: (A Guide for Artists, Writers, Musicians, Dancer, Crafters, and all the other Dreamers.  #CommissionEarned


A career as a freelance artist? Not possible, you say? The Three Jaguars beg to differ! In this cartoon and checklist-filled guide, Marketer, Business Manager, and Artist walk you through the challenges of starting and building a creative business. Topics include productizing your work; metrics and tracking; communication and networking strategies; Day Job wrangling; pricing; branding; and even how to market yourself without feeling (*shudder*) slimy! If you’ve been looking for a clear (and humorous!) guide to the philosophy and practicalities of being a professional artist… this is your book. Also, did I mention the cartoons?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:55 pm
