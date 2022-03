DESPITE THE AUTHOR’S SKEPTICISM ABOUT FRAUD IN 2020*: Mail Voting And Election Legitimacy.

I will point out that every state that goes all vote-by-mail stops electing anything but Democrats, some openly communist.

It’s an amazing coincidence.

*Which only proves his mathematical and probability illiteracy. Also psychological stupidity. No one runs a Potemkin campaign unless they think they can make up enough ballots to get them in, regardless.