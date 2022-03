IT’S ONLY HIDDEN BECAUSE WE LET IT BE: A Hidden History of Evil.

Also, anyone out there who can check machine translations from the Russian? Because there are decent, non-pricey services. I think a group of us should organize an effort to bring these out. The hammer and sickle should be as unacceptable as the swastika and Mao and Che should not more be on t-shirts than Hitler.