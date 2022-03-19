March 19, 2022

RULES ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: TSA finds firearm in anti-gun California lawmaker’s luggage. “Democrat California Assemblyman Jim Cooper, who authored anti ‘ghost-gun’ legislation and receives an F rating from the NRA-ILA, apparently forgot on March 3rd that he had a loaded firearm in his purse. TSA found it during the X-ray screening of his messenger bag, which, according to Cooper’s own office, ‘looks like a purse.’ If you think he got in trouble for this, you’d be sadly mistaken.”

Well, to be fair, rules are for the little people.