SPACE: SpaceX aims for late night Starlink launch. “Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to launch 53 Starlink satellites from Florida late on Friday night, days after the company marked its 20th anniversary. The company aims to launch the spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket at 11:23 p.m. EDT from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Liftoff time is instantaneous, meaning any problems could prompt a delay of about 24 hours to Saturday night.”