A SCHISM AMONG DEMOCRATS: COVID and the “very liberal.” “The key dividing line appears to be ideology. Americans who identify as “very liberal” are much more worried about Covid than Americans who identify as “somewhat liberal” or ‘liberal.’ Increasingly, the very liberal look like outliers on Covid: The merely liberal are sometimes closer to moderates than to the very liberal. That is a central finding of a poll conducted last week by Morning Consult for this newsletter.”