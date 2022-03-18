March 18, 2022

POTEMKIN JOURNALISM: This graph from Andrew Stiles on conditions in the Courier Newsroom: “Several current and former employees complained that McGowan and other political operatives in leadership roles ‘have no news background’ and aren’t interested in doing actual journalism. On the contrary, these employees said ‘honest journalism’ was ‘actively discouraged’ in favor of “propaganda” that is ‘only concerned with the agenda of the progressive left’ and the overlapping interests of Courier’s billionaire backers, including George Soros and Apple widow Laurene Powell Jobs.