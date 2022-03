THEY SHOULD BE SUED FOR CONSPIRING TO DEPRIVE OTHERS OF THEIR CIVIL RIGHTS, BUT YEAH: Yale Law students tried to shout down a speaker, now a judge says maybe they shouldn’t get clerkships. But this is good too: “DC Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman sent an email to every federal judge in the country suggesting that students involved in last week’s Yale protest might not be suitable candidates for clerkships.”