March 17, 2022

LEADERSHIP: Asked if Putin is a war criminal, Biden gives a strong solid “no” and walks away. Then he comes back and says, with equal emphasis, “I think he is a war criminal.”

Plus, from the comments: “A war criminal we are going to enrich with our Iran deal.”

Plus: “Putin and Zelensky had both indicated negotiations to end hostilities were proceeding towards consensus but Biden threw a spanner in the works by closing off a negotiated agreement. But perhaps Putin will ignore Biden like most people do.”