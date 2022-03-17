«
March 17, 2022

YALE LAW STUDENTS DISRUPT DISCUSSION ABOUT FREEDOM OF SPEECH. FIRE is looking into this, but it bears repeating: the cure to speech you don’t like is more speech, not silencing the person you don’t like. Yale has committed itself to this principle, but seems to have done little or nothing to explain why “equal justice under law” on free speech is the only protection the protesters have for their own speech, should a mass of people take a dislike to what they have to say. Lawyers (and law students), of all people, need to understand this principle.

Posted by Robert Shibley at 3:34 pm
