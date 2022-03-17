March 17, 2022

THAT’S BECAUSE SHE’S AWFUL, AND SHE’S THE BACKUP TO A PRESIDENT WHO’S COMPLETELY INCAPABLE OF DOING HIS JOB: Lucas: Kamala Harris as VP isn’t so funny.

Kamala Harris is looking for love in all the wrong places.

That’s her problem.

While in Poland last week, she should have gone to the border with Ukraine to greet the hundreds of thousands of refugees — mostly women and children — fleeing Vladimir Putin’s scorched earth invasion of Ukraine.

Instead, she held a pit stop photo op with Polish President Andrzej Duda and even screwed that up. . . .

Harris was on a three-day visit to Poland and Romania to talk about the strength and unity of NATO in the wake of Putin’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine. While she met with politicians in both countries, she did not meet with any Ukrainian officials, let alone refugees crossing into Poland and Romania. Nor did she visit the Ukrainian/Polish border.

Granted Harris has a problem with borders, particularly with Joe Biden’s open Mexican border. She has taken legitimate criticism for her inaction.

But this was different. This was war. It was also an opportunity for Harris, who as repeatedly been mocked as unserious, unaware and unqualified, to reshape her image. All she had to do was break away from staged meetings and press conferences in Warsaw and head for the Ukrainian border.