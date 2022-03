HMM: First Look: SIG Sauer P365-380 Pistol. So it’s a P365, but chambered in .380 instead of 9mm for less recoil. I dunno, I see the appeal I guess, but if I’m going to go .380 it’s probably to get a much smaller gun like an LCP. I don’t find the recoil in the 365 objectionable, but then I have big hands.