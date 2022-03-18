March 18, 2022

REMINDER: Wokeism Is Not The Law. “In a number of cases across the country, academics who have been fired or otherwise penalized for failing to go along with the ‘woke’ fad have successfully sought legal redress. It is remarkable how little understanding the academics who run our colleges and universities have, apparently, of the basics of constitutional law. They generally seem to think that they have free rein to impose wokeism on all those within their domains. . . . Wokeness may be a religion, but it isn’t the law. The more often university officials are forced to pay damages, preferably out of their own pockets, the better.”

Make them pay. In my experience, faculty and administrators worry a lot about being sued, it just never occurs to them that they can be sued for doing things the left approves of.