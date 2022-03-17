March 17, 2022

SHOT: NASA’s huge new moon rocket to emerge for first time in rollout to launch pad. “NASA’s towering moon rocket, the SLS, is expected to emerge from its assembly building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, providing a new look at the agency’s biggest space vehicle since the Apollo era.”

Chaser: According to a US Auditor, Each Launch of the Space Launch System Will Cost an “Unsustainable” $4.1 Billion. “Boeing, the struggling aerospace giant that has faced a series of public relations disasters in recent years, came in for particular criticism from Martin. He lambasted their technical and project management skills and noted they were still paid a handsome bonus for their incompetence.”

Boeing is good at lobbying, not at aerospace. Give the money to SpaceX and have them build a rocket instead.