March 18, 2022

BRAD THOMPSON: When Bolshevik Schooling Came to America. “In this fourth installment in our series, I would like to carry the story forward from the nineteenth into the twentieth century. The topic is, of course, worth a volume or two, but I shall spotlight how early twentieth-century intellectuals viewed the purposes of government schooling, and how and why they turned away in the 1920s and 1930s from the Prussian to the Bolshevik model as their source of inspiration. Seen in this light, we can better understand what government schooling in America is today.”