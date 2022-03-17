March 17, 2022

HAVE YOU NOTICED THESE FBI RAIDS BECOMING MORE FREQUENT? Lara Logan tweets hidden camera footage of the November 2021 FBI raid on the home of Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe. Good thing those agents were armed because you never know with a guy like O’Keefe, whose picture is plastered on Post Office walls across America!

I’m sure those red-letter editorials blasting the government for these assaults on the First Amendment will appear any day now in the New York Times, Washington Post, CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MANBC, etc. etc. Not today? Well then surely tomorrow. Right?