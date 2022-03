EXPLAIN THIS: Did you know there’s a camshaft in the ATP Synthase in your body that functions just like the camshaft in your car’s engine, HillFaith is asking today. Whether your engine has one, two or four camshafts, the function is the same as it is with the ATP Synthase’s camshaft – to open and close valves as an indispensable part of an energy production process that illustrates irreducible complexity. Intelligent Design or random chance?