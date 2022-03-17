«
»

March 17, 2022

A POSSIBLY UNFORESEEN CONSEQUENCE: Advanced prostate cancers rates rose as use of PSA tests fell. Though I always found the about-face on early detection of many cancers suspicious, given that it happened just as ObamaCare came in.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.