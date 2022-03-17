March 17, 2022
A POSSIBLY UNFORESEEN CONSEQUENCE: Advanced prostate cancers rates rose as use of PSA tests fell. Though I always found the about-face on early detection of many cancers suspicious, given that it happened just as ObamaCare came in.
