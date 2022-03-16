March 16, 2022

IS THERE EVIDENCE FOR LIFE AFTER DEATH: Lee Strobel, the former Legal Editor of the Chicago Tribune who after growing up as a skeptic because a Christian, has a new movie coming the first week of April that looks at multiple near-death experiences.

Being rather skeptical of most such claimed experiences myself, I’m not inclined to take such a flick at face value, but Strobel is a serious guy, a former award-winning investigative journalist a prolific author, so I will give it a good look and I suspect you should as well.