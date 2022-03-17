March 17, 2022

SO WE’RE BACK TO ARTICLES LIKE THIS: Feeling the pinch: Ways to budget during an inflation wave.

For months people have been steadily feeling the heat of rising costs for just about everything. Rent, food, and now gas prices are through the roof.

We’re all feeling the pinch, whether it’s at the grocery store or in the car line and filling up the tank.

Data collected by GasBuddy said the national average of fuel is $4.32 a gallon as of March 15, and federal experts estimate groceries will go up by 6% this year.