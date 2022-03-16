March 16, 2022

SEEMS LIKE AN UNWISE SOCIETAL CHOICE: How life as a trucker devolved into a dystopian nightmare. “Today, long-haul truckers are some of the most closely monitored workers in the world. Cameras and sensors dot their trucks, watching the road, the brakes and even the driver’s eye movements. Once, when his truck’s cabin heater broke, Mr. Knope was forced to sleep in freezing temperatures for several days while traveling across northern Ohio and New York because an automated system made sure his engine was turned off at night. The company told him there was no way to override the system.”

Is there a backup plan in case people don’t want to do that job anymore? Of course not . . .

