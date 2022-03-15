March 15, 2022

KIDS SPRING INTO ACTION:

A group of students safely stopped a school bus in Topsham on Monday morning after the bus driver suffered a medical event and lost control of the vehicle.

The bus driver reportedly lost control of the bus as it headed toward Mount Ararat Middle School and Mount Ararat High School on U.S. Route 201 in Topsham around 7:30 a.m., Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said.

“One kid steered the bus and pulled the emergency brake, one called 911, and some of the kids got off the bus to try to stop other cars,” Hagan said.

One of 14 students on the bus started CPR on the driver.