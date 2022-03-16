March 16, 2022
Q: WHAT’S A MORON’S OPINION? A: Durham County DA: Americans Purchasing More Guns Worsened The Nation’s ‘Gun Epidemic.’
What do patriots do? Ammo.com Data Study: U.S. Ammo Sales Surge Following Russian Invasion of Ukraine.
