March 16, 2022

Q: WHAT’S A MORON’S OPINION? A: Durham County DA: Americans Purchasing More Guns Worsened The Nation’s ‘Gun Epidemic.’

What do patriots do? Ammo.com Data Study: U.S. Ammo Sales Surge Following Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm
