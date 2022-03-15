March 15, 2022

WE SANCTION THEIR GANGSTERS, THEY SANCTION OURS: Russia sanctions 13 Americans, including Joe and Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton. “Russia announced sanctions Tuesday against Americans including President Joe Biden, his scandal-scarred son Hunter Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In a statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the restrictions — which came amid waves of sanctions by the US and its allies that have crippled Russia’s economy over the invasion of Ukraine — were “the consequence” of what it called the White House’s ‘extremely Russophobic policy.’ . . . Others on the list include National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki and US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power, a former US ambassador to the United Nations.”

UPDATE:

Heh.