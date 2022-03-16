March 16, 2022
BLUE-STYLE GOVERNANCE LOSES FOOT-VOTE: Four in 10 New Yorkers want out of ‘Vampire State.’
A shocking number of New Yorkers, fed up with high taxes and liberal leadership, are leaving or planning to leave.
New polling provided to Secrets shows that voters view the tax-sucking “Empire State” as the “Vampire State” and are desperate to get out from under Albany’s tax collectors by fleeing south and west.
And of course, the higher the taxes go the poorer the performance of basic governmental functions like roads and law enforcement.