March 16, 2022

BLUE-STYLE GOVERNANCE LOSES FOOT-VOTE: Four in 10 New Yorkers want out of ‘Vampire State.’

A shocking number of New Yorkers, fed up with high taxes and liberal leadership, are leaving or planning to leave.

New polling provided to Secrets shows that voters view the tax-sucking “Empire State” as the “Vampire State” and are desperate to get out from under Albany’s tax collectors by fleeing south and west.