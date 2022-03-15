March 15, 2022

THEY NEVER LET A ‘GOOD CRISIS’ GO TO WASTE: Before the Pandemic that federal officials launched in March 2020, the U.S. Capitol was a thriving, crowded place, alive with the sounds of a representative democracy at work and (for the throngs of tourists) at play.

Then the Pelosi/Schumer led cabal of Democrats, who were in charge of the Capitol when the Coronavirus provided the occasion, shut the public out. And they’ve kept them out ever since. Meanwhile, the rest of America for the most part has reopened, often despite the determined efforts of like-minded little Caesars beyond the Capitol.

But Roll Call’s latest report on the emerging plan to “reopen the Capitol” makes clear the Pelosi/Schumer cabal have no intention of ever restoring the Capitol as it was before the Pandemic.

“Plans are in the works to reopen the Capitol in phases, starting March 28, according to a proposed Capitol Police plan reviewed by CQ Roll Call,” the Hill-based publication reports.

“The first phase would permit limited school tours through Senate and House office buildings, escorted by congressional staff. The second phase, tentatively expected for May 30, would involve a limited reopening of the Capitol Visitor Center.”

The key word in those sentences is “permit.” You can guess who decides who is permitted to access the Capitol for any purpose. Pelosi/Schumer gained the power to control access and they aren’t about to give it up any time soon.

To hear Republicans tell it, the Capitol will reopen the day a new GOP majority is sworn in, come January 2023. But as is so often the case, will the Republicans actually do what they promise?