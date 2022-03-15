«
»

March 15, 2022

MY THANKS GO OUT TO COMRADE PUTIN FOR CHANGING THE SUBJECT: Axios-Ipsos poll: Pandemic’s over, folks.

The only good thing about living in a hysterical society is that it can only be hysterical about one thing at a time.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:34 am
