March 15, 2022
MY THANKS GO OUT TO COMRADE PUTIN FOR CHANGING THE SUBJECT: Axios-Ipsos poll: Pandemic’s over, folks.
The only good thing about living in a hysterical society is that it can only be hysterical about one thing at a time.
