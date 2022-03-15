«
»

March 15, 2022

I’M SORRY, DID THEY FORGET THEY PROMISED TO MAKE IT RARE?  Abortion Provider Appreciation Day Backfires in Virginia.

These people are like the monsters of old fairy tales. Who even comes up with that as a celebration?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:02 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.