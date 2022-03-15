March 15, 2022
I’M SORRY, DID THEY FORGET THEY PROMISED TO MAKE IT RARE? Abortion Provider Appreciation Day Backfires in Virginia.
These people are like the monsters of old fairy tales. Who even comes up with that as a celebration?
