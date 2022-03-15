March 15, 2022

GOOD EVENING FELLOW PRISONERS OF THE MOST ANNOYING TIMELINE: Kamala Harris implies Ukraine is a NATO member (video); official transcript airbrushed; new horizons in censorship.

Look, I was done with the “Russia is going to nuke us all” plot line, okay? Why is this stupid thing on reruns? Why didn’t they hang the KGB guy from his own guts when the USSR fell? This is so implausible.

Looks up at the sky and shouts*: Lord, you need a writers’ group.

*In a way her sons say she shouldn’t, because it will cause talk. Bah.