March 15, 2022

THIS IS THE KIND OF BIGOTRY THAT CRITICAL RACE THEORY ENABLES: Nebraska State Senator: ‘Owning a Gun Isn’t a ‘God-given right.’ It’s a Slave-Owning, Misogynistic Founding Father-Given Right.’

She is — of course — a woke white woman.

