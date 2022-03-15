March 15, 2022

MUCH FANCIER THAN A TOYOTA HILUX PICKUP: Someone in Ukraine Built a BMW 6-Series Convertible Technical. “The modern “technical” is a staple of insurgent combat. Created by mounting heavy weaponry to consumer vehicles, they allow for serious firepower and high mobility at a low cost. Typically, the requirement for multi-terrain operation, durability, affordability, and payload capacity mean they are built from 4×4 SUVs or pickup trucks. But there’s no technical reason why you can’t build one from a luxurious German grand tourer. A pair of inventive Ukrainians proved as much. . . . The BMW convertible is not a natural candidate to carry a heavy weapon into an active warzone, as it is unarmored, requires significant maintenance, has low ground clearance, and was not available with all-wheel or four-wheel drive.”