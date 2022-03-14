March 14, 2022

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: DeWine signs bill allowing ‘constitutional carry’ in Ohio. “Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday signed into law Senate Bill 215, which passed the General Assembly on March 2 and was hailed by supporters as a historic Second Amendment victory. The bill allows anyone at least 21 who is legally allowed to have a gun be able to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. It also removes the requirement for eight hours of gun safety training and potentially without a pre-purchase background check. Also, if a driver is stopped by police, that person would not longer be required to inform officers of the concealed weapon unless specifically asked. Statehouse Democrats had called on DeWine to veto the bill.”

Of course they had.

UPDATE: VICTORY: Ohio Becomes the 27th Constitutional Carry State.