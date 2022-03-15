«
»

March 15, 2022

NOW THEY TELL US: Statins lower cholesterol, but not necessarily heart attack risk, study finds.

Plus: “The study suggests that the assumption of the ‘lower the better’ in terms of LDL cholesterol is not supported by the findings.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:00 pm
