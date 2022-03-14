«

March 14, 2022

LEFTISTS CRINGE AT THINGS THE WAY VAMPIRES CRINGE AT SUNLIGHT AND FOR SIMILAR REASONS: John Cleese Had Thoughts on Slavery at SXSW and It Was Super Cringey. That these mild comments are considered risky or brave is pathetic.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.