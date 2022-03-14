March 14, 2022

MARK JUDGE: Project Veritas Torches the New York Times and Explodes the January 6 Narrative: Serious journalists know that our oligarchs used Jan. 6 as a Reichstag fire, to target political dissidents. They know, they just approve.

Rosenberg, the national security correspondent for the New York Times, said the media’s coverage of the Capitol riot was “overblown” and that the events of Jan. 6, 2021 were “no big deal,” according to undercover video released Tuesday by Project Veritas.

In print, Rosenberg and his colleagues have described the claim that there were FBI plants instigating the protestors outside of the U.S. Capitol a year earlier as a “reimagining” of the “attack.” But in the Project Veritas video, which appears to have been recorded without his knowledge, Rosenberg paints a different picture. Here he admits that “there were a ton of FBI informants amongst the people who attacked the Capitol.”

“I know I’m supposed to be traumatized,” Rosenberg said in the video, “but like, all these colleagues who were in the (Capitol) building and are like, ‘Oh my God it was so scary!’ I’m like, [expletive] off!’”

Rosenberg said the Times was “not the kind of place where I can tell someone to man up,” but he said “I kind of want to be like, ‘dude come on, you were not in any danger,’” according to the video. “These [expletive] little dweebs who keep going on about their trauma … . Shut the [expletive] up.” Rosenberg then used a profanity to indicate that his colleagues at the Times lack courage.

“They were making it too big a deal,” Rosenberg said of the political left. “They were making this some organized thing that it wasn’t.”