March 14, 2022

EVEN ELECTRIC-CAR KING ELON MUSK IS MOCKING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S ELECTRIC CAR FIXATION.

Musk is known to speak his mind, so I’m not totally shocked he’s now throwing shade on Team Biden’s latest green gimmick — that we should immediately dump our nasty gas guzzlers for the allegedly affordable electric vehicles offered by Tesla and, increasingly, the mainstream automobile industry.

But what’s surprising me is that even financial executives who have embraced the green revolution, people like Larry Fink, the CEO of money-management powerhouse BlackRock, are increasingly urging caution on the overnight transition to a green economy, including an immediate embrace of electric vehicles.

The consequences, they warn, will be rapid inflation even above the pace we’re seeing now. It’s a massive tax on the poor and working class who will have to pay more to travel to work and eat given the costs associated with energy consumption.