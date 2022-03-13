«
»

March 13, 2022

SO MUCH FOR “ZERO COVID:” China’s daily cases of symptomatic COVID more than triple.

Related: China shuts business center of Shenzhen to fight virus surge.

Their lockdowns didn’t work, and their vaccines were a flop.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.