March 13, 2022
SO MUCH FOR “ZERO COVID:” China’s daily cases of symptomatic COVID more than triple.
Related: China shuts business center of Shenzhen to fight virus surge.
Their lockdowns didn’t work, and their vaccines were a flop.
