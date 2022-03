MITT CAN DO ANYTHING. EXCEPT SHUT UP AND GO AWAY: Mitt Romney: “Send These MiGs… Enough Talk. People Are Dying. Send Them The Planes That They Need. They Say They Need MiGs… They Want MiGs. Get Them the MiGs.”

We gave you a chance Mitt. You threw it all away talking about how Obama would do a fine job. Go away, Mitt. Soonest.