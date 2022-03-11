March 11, 2022

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Don’t pretend that high prices and American suffering are a ‘bug’ for the establishment — it’s a historic feature. “Yes, the record of those establishment hacks seems pretty bad. Of course, that assumes they want cheap gas, cheap food, energy independence and to promote America’s interests. There’s every reason to think the opposite: We’re not getting cheap gas, cheap food, energy independence, etc. because that’s not what the establishment wants. What we’re getting is what the establishment does want; if we don’t like it, tough. Don’t take my word for it, ask the establishment.”