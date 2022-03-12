March 12, 2022

DIVERSITY PROBLEM: 2022 Midterms: 20-1, North Carolina university employees are donating to Democrats over Republicans.

Seriously, we’re always told that universities should represent the entire community. Yet it’s quite clear that they’re political monocultures whose members often actively favor a single political party. Why should taxpayers support them? We were told that we needed affirmative action because citizens wouldn’t want to support institutions made up of people who didn’t look like them. Well?