March 11, 2022

PRIORITIES: NASA says it supports employees’ use of pronouns amid online criticism.. “NASA is fully committed to supporting every employee’s right to be addressed by their correct name and pronouns. All NASA employees currently have the option and flexibility to include their gender pronouns in their customized email signature blocks. This option remains unchanged and is supported by NASA leadership so that employees can share their gender identities and show allyship to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Against whom are they allied?