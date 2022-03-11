March 11, 2022

LET THEM DRIVE TESLAS.

When Harris and Buttigieg get together, it’s Platitudicon. As it was this week, when, as the reality of imminent historic gas price spikes was hitting Americans, the duo spent the day promoting electric cars, the Green New Deal, and the Environmental Protection Agency’s soon-to-be-tightened emissions standards.

When it comes to energy, the Democrats adopt a bizarre elitist disconnect: Propelled by theological belief in end-of-days climate alarmism, they assume that Americans will join them in losing all sense of perspective and proportionality.

Despite the perpetual championing of electric vehicles, less than 1% of cars, SUVs, and light trucks on the road in the United States are electric.

The average cost of an electric car is $55,000. Even with layers of subsidies that artificially bring it that low, the average price of an electric car is around $19,000 higher than the price of an average gas-powered vehicle. The average Tesla goes for around $75,000. Leasing the Model S, not at the high end of the Tesla line, is still likely to cost you more than $600 per month.

Not everyone is pulling in Ocasio-Cortez bucks. Even if they are, they’re probably more concerned about functionality than pricey virtue-signaling.

Why would a couple with kids shun a perfectly useful gas-powered car that, until recently, could be cheaply fueled and easy to drive any distance and in any environment?

Fossil fuels are the most efficient, affordable, portable, and useful form of energy. And we have a vast supply of them. In recent years, the U.S. has become the world’s largest oil producer. There are tens of billions of easily accessible barrels of offshore fossil fuels here at home—and much more around the world. We have centuries’ worth of it waiting in the ground.