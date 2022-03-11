«
»

March 11, 2022

SOMETHING IS DEEPLY WRONG WITH OUR FEDERAL BUREAUCRACY:  Something is deeply, dangerously wrong with US biological research overseas.

I mean, why do you think they fought so hard to get rid of Trump before he stumbled on it?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 7:00 am
