DO WOMEN KNOW ABOUT SHRINKAGE? Where’s the beef? Er, chicken. A reader sends this and writes: “When does the RNC start running Clara Edward’s ads again? Attached is a photo of the tiny chicken that Popeyes is now reduced to serving thanks to Biden’s massive inflation. The Democrats are running their 1978 playbook by the numbers.”

