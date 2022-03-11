«
March 11, 2022

#RESIST: A reader sends this from Dunedin, Florida, adding: “Every single pump has multiple stickers that have been peeled off. It’s like the hydra. Cut the head off one and two more pop up.”

Plus, from Cincinnati, Ohio:

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:21 am
