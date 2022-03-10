March 10, 2022

WELL, IMPORTANT PEOPLE DESERVE TO BE PROTECTED WITH GUNS: Joe Battenfeld: Ayanna Pressley’s taxpayer funded security a sad sign of the times.

What seems like an outrage is really a sad sign of the times — our “defund the police” Squad member spending $63,000 in taxpayer money on “private security.”

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley reported the security payments from her House spending account in her latest reporting period, according to the Daily Caller.

The Boston congresswoman in the past reported spending money from her campaign account on security services but now apparently has moved on to using taxpayer dollars.

Could she have continued to use campaign funds and spared taxpayers from paying the bill? Sure.